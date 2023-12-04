Christmas lunch is on the menu at St Andrew's Waipukurau.

Christmas lunch is on the menu at St Andrew's Waipukurau.

The St Andrew’s Church annual Community Christmas Lunch is on again this year and everyone is welcome.

The Presbyterian church will be serving lunch at 1pm on Christmas Day, in the Church Hall on Church Rd, off Porangahau Rd, Waipukurau.

All offers of help or donations are welcomed, to provide people of all ages, single or families, with good food, company and fun on Christmas Day.

To attend or donate please contact Gail on 022 367 0952.

The St Andrew’s Church congregation would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas.



