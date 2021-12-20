Christmas in Hawke's Bay: Possible shower but mainly balmy weather

Scorching weather is expected again on Tuesday in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A balmy Christmas Day is on its way for Hawke's Bay, with maybe a shower or two.

MetService is predicting sweltering heat up until Wednesday across the region before temperatures drop off in time for Christmas on Saturday.

Residents and visitors to the region can expect temperatures to peak in the mid-20s on Saturday, which would suit a barbecue or outdoor celebration.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a chance of a shower on Christmas Day - despite mainly dry weather - due to a southerly bringing some cloud cover.

"There is a little risk that those clouds could squeeze out a shower," he said, stating that was most likely to be experienced north of Napier, near Wairoa.

Ferris said Hastings was among the hottest cities in the country on Monday, reaching 28C.

He said Napier and Hastings could get even hotter on Tuesday, with the potential to crack 30C, which would likely make it the hottest region across the country.

He explained that was due to northwesterly winds, with air warming as it came down the mountains and hills from the west.

Beautiful clear skies over Hawke's Bay on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The air on the eastern side of the hill warms as it descends," he said.

A change to southwesterly winds on Christmas Eve returns most of the country to more moderate temperatures.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the whole country should experience sunny skies over Christmas.

"The current outlook for Christmas Day is for sunny skies and light winds in most places, with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, great for enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family," Corrigan said.

"However, southerly winds are forecast to bring a few showers into eastern parts of the North Island, and a northeasterly wind is expected to pick up in Christchurch in the afternoon."

On Boxing Day, a front moves onto the deep south, but the forecast remains dry and settled for most of the country.

There is no rain forecast for Napier or Hastings over the next seven days, with only the risk of showers.

A wind warning was put in place on Monday for the Canterbury region, with wind gusts well over 100km/h expected.