Christmas Eve marks last day for iconic CHB restaurant

Bronwyn and Mike Wilton are in their last week as proprietors of Waipukurau's iconic dax'X Restaurant and Bar.

When the lights go out at dax'X Restaurant and Bar on Christmas Eve, it will be for the last time.

The Waipukurau establishment, which has operated for nearly 40 years, has been sold and will make way for a housing development.

Two other houses have been removed from adjourning sections and relocated, but the fate of the old villa is yet to be determined as it may not be movable.

The stately old villa was home to Mrs Buchanan before it was bought and repurposed into "The Gables" and then "The Stables" ... a fine dining restaurant that was an adjunct to the Tukituki Motel.

It then ran as China House, another popular eatery, before it became Steak and Ale and then dax'X.

Lyn Rae and her late husband Brent have owned the premises since it was Steak and Ale, running it themselves for 12 years and more recently leasing it to the current operators Bronwyn and Mike Wilton.

Lyn has said her farewells to the venue that she says holds big memories for her.

"Memories of my husband and I, so busy, all 'our young ones' we parented, looked after, took home. They were lovely young people.

"The young ones would go off to uni, come home for their Christmas break and come in and see us, we'd get big hugs. There was very little trouble in the bar ... we'd remind them 'I know your parents'. Now they are all grown up with kids of their own. "It's the end of an era but an opportunity for someone to step up and fill the gap in CHB's hospitality industry, there's a challenge there for someone to take up."

Current proprietors Bronwyn - Bronnie - Wilton and husband Mike agree it is the customers they will miss.

They have operated the restaurant and bar for six years, keeping up the local traditions such as hosting the annual Bull Riding after-function and New Year's Eve party.

They started with the intention of giving CHB locals a great place to dine and a friendly and comfortable place to "have a beer and relax" and they say they're satisfied they accomplished that.

"There are no pokie machines here, no pool table, just an awesome crowd of customers. Good regulars that just kick their boots off at the door and come in for a beer. We've looked after them and they've looked after us," says Mike.

"Our daughter Stevie, a talented cook working in Auckland, designed our menu and helped get the restaurant up and running and since then we've been serving the best steaks in town. Everyone asks how we cook them. They also want our mushroom sauce and pepper sauce recipes ... I tell them they can have them, but it will cost them!"

Everything except bar snacks and tomato sauce has been made on the premises, Mike says, and it's brought the restaurant a lot of loyal regulars.

"They're asking us 'where are we going to get our steaks now?"

dax'X has also been a sponsor of CHB indoor and outdoor hockey and netball, and a supporter of the CHB SPCA.

"We auctioned off a one-off T-shirt at our 'Countdown to closing' party. It had the history of dax'X on the back and it went for $400, which went to the SPCA.

Bronwyn and Mike both say it's the customers they will miss and they want to thank them for their support.

"We've built up a lot of good friendships. Lyn and Brent gave us the job here then offered us the lease, they put their trust in us to make it work.

"We've enjoyed it, it's been cool, but now it's time for us to have a life beyond hospitality. I'll miss the customers but I won't miss the hours," says Mike.

"This last week has been hugely busy with people wanting their 'last supper'. If anyone thinks hospitality is easy they are very wrong. We've been open six days a week and worked seven days a week. Late nights, weekends, it all takes its toll. We've had superb staff, really amazing and that's been important.

Christmas Eve will be dax'X last hurrah and for Mike and especially Bronwyn it will be an emotional event.

"Especially when we turn the lights off for the last time," says Bronwyn.

A lot of the bar's fittings have been sold - certain pieces going to people who have a sentimental attachment to them.

As for Christmas Eve: Bronwyn says "We don't want a messy finish. We want people to come down and have a good time. Respect dax'X for this last night, respect each other. The next time you see us we will be enjoying a seat on the other side of the bar."