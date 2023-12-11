Christmas concerts: Choir and orchestra combine to bring a weekend full of music

Napier Civic Choir in rehearsal for Messiah and Four Seasons Christmas concerts.

Handel’s Messiah is possibly the greatest collection of choruses and arias ever made and with the approach of Christmas there will be numerous performances throughout the world of this much-loved oratorio with its famous Hallelujah Chorus.

Monique Lapins.

Local audiences will have two opportunities to enjoy Messiah, as Napier Civic Choir joins Hawke’s Bay Orchestra, visiting players and vocal soloists to present concerts in Havelock North and Napier on December 15 and 17.

With an exciting line-up of soloists - soprano Carleen Ebbs, alto Catherine Pierard, tenor LJ Crichton and bass James Harrison – and in the hands of music director José Aparicio, this will be a very special way to move into the Christmas season.

James Harrison.

On the same weekend there is a not-to-be-missed concert of Christmas music, with Hawke’s Bay Orchestra and invited players performing Christmas Baroque and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in Havelock North on December 16. The soloist is Monique Lapins, second violin of the NZ String Quartet. Christmas concertos by Baroque favourites Torelli, Manfredini and Corelli complete the programme.

Soprano Carleen Ebbs.

Handel’s Messiah

7pm Friday, December 15, The Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College, Havelock North

2pm Sunday, December 17, St Paul’s Church, Tennyson Street, Napier

Christmas Baroque & Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

7.30pm Saturday, December 16, The Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College, Havelock North

Ticket information