Christmas Cheer donations keep rolling in

Christmas Cheer building at Hawke's Bay Today in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cash donations for the Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer Appeal, supported Hawke's Bay Today and NZME, are heading towards $3000 with a group of golfers getting into the swing this week.

Maraenui Golf Club's "Wednesday Ladies" gave $300 after a Christmas lunch, on Wednesday, and instead of giving gifts to each other decided to continue with a trend they have now set for their group over the past three years.

It is among $2555 in donations being publicly acknowledged today, as presents and other offerings amass around the Christmas trees of Hawke's Bay Today offices in Napier and Hastings, the Napier City Council's CBD service centre and other sites.

Cash donations can be made at those three sites, or on-line via https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

Gifts and other items for the festive season can be placed at all three sites, as well as the Napier Public Library in the MTG complex in Tennyson St, the Taradale library, Mitre 10 Mega in Prebensen Dr, Alexander Construction in the Onekawa Industrial District, Westpac in Taradale, and public libraries in Flaxmere and Havelock North.

Donations:

Diack Bros $100

D Elston Smielston-Smith $100

S T Cawson $5

Rotary Club Napier $500

Spirit of Napier Lions $500

M Boag and P Findlay $250

P and G Eyles $50

D C Ellingham $50

Napier Grey Power $200

Napier RSA $500

Maraenui Golf Wednesday Ladies $300