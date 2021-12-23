Christmas at the SPCA in Napier, plenty of kittens and puppies

SPCA Napier centre manager Joy Walker giving tabby kittens Romulus and Fresno a little bit of extra attention ahead of Christmas Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

SPCA Napier centre manager Joy Walker giving tabby kittens Romulus and Fresno a little bit of extra attention ahead of Christmas Day. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Christmas holiday season and "kitten season" are all rolled into one this year.

SPCA Napier centre manager Joy Walker said they have a large number of cats and kittens in the centre at the moment.

The high volume of kittens is because New Zealand is in the midst of cat breeding season, she says.

SPCA centres around the country are seeing a rise in young kittens and pregnant cats at their doors.

Most of Napier's kittens are currently in foster care and will be looking for their forever homes in the new year, once they're ready for desexing and adoption.

However, it's not only kittens looking for homes, the Napier centre also has a few older puppies for adoption.

Each year as Christmas nears, SPCA and other animal welfare organisations such as SAFE remind the public that a "pet is not a present".

Young kittens Romulus, left, and Fresno are both on the way to being ready for their forever home. Photo / Warren Buckland

SPCA has a robust adoption proceedure that includes a vetting process that focuses on getting all of their animals into "wonderful forever" homes.

"We work very hard to match a person or family with the right animal," Walker said.

"Fortunately the majority of people who adopt from us do so knowing it's a long-term commitment and they've put a lot of thought and preparation into the decision."

Donations are always welcome, whether it is pet food, blankets, newspapers or financial, it makes a huge difference.

"We are also always in need of volunteers, particularly for fostering animals."

The shelter is closed to the public on Christmas Day, however it's not a day off for staff with animals still needing feeding, cleaning and care.

"There will be some extra cuddles on Christmas Day."