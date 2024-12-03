40,000 chickens with bird flu to be culled on Otago egg farm, weather conditions hinder search for three missing climbers and health care workers on strike. Video / NZ Herald

An internet outage overnight caused by “malicious activity” has affected about 700 internet customers in Hawke’s Bay.

At 2.30pm on Monday, breaks in cables south of Napier were found by Chorus which caused internet outages in Clive, Haumoana, Te Awanga, and Tukituki Valley for both fibre and copper customers.

Services were restored at 10pm Monday for fibre customers, with about 80 remaining copper services restored Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Chorus spokeswoman technicians have been on-site to make repairs and restore service.

However, the spokeswoman also said that these repairs were originally planned to address historical damage but have been moved up because of the “unexpected damage”.