The new Chemist Warehouse in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chemist Warehouse has opened its first store in Hawke's Bay.

The Australian-owned discount pharmacy chain - which now boasts 35 stores across New Zealand - opened its newest store this week in Hastings.

The store is located on St Aubyn St East next to Supercheap Auto.

The opening day on Monday resulted in lines out the door during a special giveaway.

A manager for the store says Chemist Warehouse has long seen high demand in Hawke's Bay among online shoppers, and it's great to finally bring a physical store to the region.

As well as operating as a pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse boasts a large selection of perfumes, health and medical products, cosmetics and other goods.

It is the first Chemist Warehouse to open in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chemist Warehouse pharmacist area manager Dave Rah said it was great to open in Hawke's Bay.

"A lot of people in Hawke's Bay were shopping online from our website, but it's a totally different experience being in the store and having a look in person," he said.

"The feedback from the locals has been amazing.

"The vast majority of them were super excited that the [Hastings] store was finally here, with lots of people coming from Napier for the opening as well."

He said offering a free prescription charge (which usually costs $5) was also a major feature of the chemist.

Rah said there were plans to open a Napier store in the future.

"Napier is definitely in the plans and I am aware that this would definitely benefit a lot of people and would save all the Napier customers travelling to Hastings," he said.

"It is coming, but unfortunately not anytime soon.

"Our focus is on Hastings as a strong foundation in Hawke's Bay at this stage."

The Hastings store is open from 8am to 9pm seven days per week.