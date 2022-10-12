A CAB volunteer interviews a client.

The number of people travelling from New Zealand is huge and it's growing.

Last September 2021, according to StatsNZ, 7855 people departed NZ. This September, there were 324,927. Obviously this is largely due to NZ reopening its borders from August 1 this year.

The vast majority of these people are going to Australia, followed by Fiji and the Cook Islands. Almost half of all New Zealand resident travellers in June 2022 were visiting friends and relatives. This was followed by 34 per cent going on holiday and 11 per cent travelling for business.

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) in Napier is having clients contacting us and asking about passports, insurance, and visas. So, for people planning to travel, whether it's within Australasia or further afield, what is necessary to keep safe in this post-Covid world?

Firstly, everyone needs a passport to go to a different country. Even babies need their own individual passport.

It's really important to check your passport (and anyone you are travelling with) in advance and make sure it's up to date. Your passport must not expire within six months of your date of departure, as some countries won't allow you to enter without at least six months remaining on your passport.

So how do you apply for a new or to renew a passport?

You can do this online or on a printed application form. If you want to apply for a child's first passport you must do this using a printed application form. If you are aged under 16 years, your parent or guardian will need to apply on your behalf.

To use a printed application form you can download the form from the Passports website. You will also need two colour passport photos which meet the passport photo requirements and someone willing and able to be your proof of identity witness.

You may need to supply other documentation as well. This will depend on your citizenship status, whether you have previously held a NZ travel document, and whether your previous passport was lost or stolen.

And then there is the application fee. Costs vary depending on what you are needing and how you apply. You will find the details on the Passports website. Or give CAB a call for any assistance as the process can be a bit complicated or daunting. If you prefer to apply for your passport online, CAB has information about that process on its website cab.org.nz how do I apply for a passport online?

Secondly, what about travel insurance? You can get travel insurance coverage to minimise the considerable financial risks of travelling: accidents, illness, missed flights, cancelled tours, lost baggage, theft, terrorism, travel company bankruptcies, emergency evacuation and even death while abroad. Travel insurance is typically made up of several different elements:

● cover for medical costs – extremely important if you are travelling to places where a reciprocal health agreement doesn't exist – especially in the United States, where healthcare can be prohibitively expensive

● repatriation – this covers the cost of a flight home if you have to return home quickly due to an emergency

● reimbursement for non-refundable travel and accommodation costs if you have to cancel the trip or return home early, due to an unforeseen event (eg illness)

● cover for the cost of replacing stolen or lost luggage items

● liability cover – in case you cause injury to people and / or damage their property.

There are many different travel insurance companies to choose from. Make sure you read the policy carefully so you understand what events are included or excluded, how much you can claim for different events, how much the excess is, and so on. If you do not understand something in the policy document make sure you ask your insurer to explain it to you before you sign.

When you are deciding on which type of travel insurance to get, you need to consider a number of things such as:

● how many people are to be covered by the policy, and the ages of the travellers. Older travellers may be charged a higher premium or be asked to get a medical certificate.

● the countries you will visit and if there are safety concerns about them.

● how long you plan to be away as the cost increases with the length of time covered by the policy.

● what kinds of activities you expect to take part in while you are away. High risk activities such as bungy jumping or skiing can increase the amount you pay.

● how much excess you want to pay if you have to make a claim. A lower premium can mean a higher excess.

● if you want to claim the costs of returning home early due to, for example, illness or cancelling your trip because a family member becomes seriously ill.

● whether you or any other people to be covered by the policy have a pre-existing medical condition – some policies cover these but some specifically exclude them or you may be charged more for the cover.

Choosing and understanding travel insurance policies can be confusing. If in doubt, ask. CAB in Napier are here to help where they can.

And then there are visas. There are so many different types depending on why you are travelling and what you plan to do. For example, if you are going to a country to visit but not work or stay long, you might need a visitor's visa.

If you plan on working you may need a work visa, or maybe a student visa. Depending on your passport, you can visit some countries without needing a visa, such as the United Kingdom if you are visiting or studying for up to six months. You can enter Canada as a tourist without needing a visa but you need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation. You can visit Australia without needing a visa if you are an NZ citizen.

For travel to other countries, check with the embassy or consulate of the country you wish to visit.

If you do need a visa, you can apply for one from the country's foreign representative in New Zealand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website has a contact list of embassies and foreign officials. It's important to apply well before your travel date to allow time to process your application. So, wherever you are planning on travelling to, have fun, but be safe – mau tere haumaru – safe travels.

■ The Citizens Advice Bureau website cab.org.nz has lots of information about passports, travel insurance, or visas to look at. For information or advice contact the Napier Citizens Advice Bureau in Bower House, Bower St, Monday to Friday 9am-4pm on 06 835 9664 or 0800 367 222 or email napier@cab.org.nz. Confidentiality is assured.