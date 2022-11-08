The mud slide is the biggest attraction at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Supplied

The mud slide is the biggest attraction at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Supplied

It's on again - the annual chance to don fancy dress, run for miles, get covered in mud, climb stuff, slide down stuff, fall over a few times and quite possibly lose a shoe.

It's all in the name of fun and fundraising and it's the Flemington School Mud Run, held at Lake Station, Wanstead, south of Waipukurau.

Last year's event fell victim to a Covid cancellation but this year's event is all set to go, obstacles are planned, mud is sorted, and there's an online auction at on www.32auctions.com if you would really rather support from the safety of home - it has some great auction items.

The tire obstacle takes no prisoners at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Supplied

The 2020 Flemington Mud Run had a record number of runners with 609 people, so organisers the Flemington School PFG are hoping to get even more folks muddy this year, in what is the school's biggest annual fundraiser.

There are 2.5km, 5km or 10km races sponsored by Rural Air Works, Schaw Building and Stevenson and Taylor, and prizes for costumes sponsored by Brandt.

Hot food and coffee (cash only) and showers will be available.

The Central Ag Contracting Mud Slide will be the main highlight but there are plenty more exciting obstacles such as the mud pools, dam crossings, creek runs, jumps and climbs, there's plenty to challenge and excite everyone.

The details

What: Flemington Mud Run:

When: Sunday, November 20, Registration at 8.45am, pre-race brief 9.45am, 10am start

Info: Register on the website or Facebook page.

Tickets: Primary school students $15

Secondary school students $20

Adults $25

Family pass (five people) $60

Registrations on the door are more. (Extra $5 for individual registrations and $70 family)