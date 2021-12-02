Central Hawke's Bay District Council offices in Waipawa.

CHB prepared to go orange

Central Hawke's Bay District Council is planning what the orange level of the new COVID-19 Protection Framework means for its services and facilities.

Council is closely following guidance and advice outlined by Taituarā, the Local Government Response Unit, and the New Zealand Government.

At this stage, the Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre (an event facility that provides hospitality) is the only Central Hawke's Bay District Council owned facility that has become a vaccine pass site. Visitors to the Municipal Theatre will be required to present their vaccine pass from Friday December 3.

All other facilities (at this stage) will remain open to all of the community, with correct safety protocols put in place where necessary. This includes the council office in Waipawa and other service centres including the Waipawa Library and Knowledge and Learning Hub - Te Huinga Wai, and Waipawa and Districts Centennial Memorial Pool.

"Council has been working for some time to dissect the new COVID-19 Protection Framework and what this means for council owned facilities and services," says Monique Davidson, CHB District Council chief executive.

"Now that we know that we will be moving to the orange traffic light on December 3, we are working to formalise this however are prepared to stay agile in our decision making.

Under orange traffic light guidelines, visitors to council facilities are required to wear a face covering and sign in using the COVID-19 Tracer App.

The current vaccination policy is being reviewed in relation to the vaccination of staff, contractors and other visitors to council premises.

"This week we move into a new phase of our COVID-19 response, and are starting our transition into learning how to live with COVID-19," says CHB Mayor Alex Walker.

"I know that this means some of you may be feeling worried and uncertain about the future. Please be assured that for as long as it takes I will continue to advocate for us in Central Hawke's Bay to ensure that we have a robust plan in place to tackle the impacts of COVID-19, when it does arrive in our community."

Detailed local advice will be added to the Council's dedicated COVID-19 webpage in the coming week – www.chbdc.govt.nz/covid-19

For advice on the COVID-19 Protection Framework, including advice for businesses, head to covid19.govt.nz