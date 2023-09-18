Mike Petersen, Waipukurau, has been named as one of the finalists for the Alliance Significant Contribution Award.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) has the announced finalists in the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards, and Central Hawke’s Bay farmer Mike Petersen has been named one of the finalists for the Alliance Significant Contribution Award.

B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the judging team had a difficult task given the calibre of the entries in the eight award categories.

“The judges commented about the quality of the entries, which reflected the depth of talent, skills and knowledge within our red meat sector.”

He said it had been a challenging year for many, so it was particularly important to take the time to recognise and celebrate the fantastic people, innovations and technologies within our sheep and beef industry.

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner at Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre on October 19.

2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards finalists:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award:

AgResearch Life Cycle Assessment Team (Ruakura)

Forage Trials Willesden (Lincoln)

Low Methane Sheep Genetics Programme (AgResearch Dunedin)

Datamars Livestock Technology Award:

Bidr Ltd (Hamilton)

Cloudyards Ltd (Hastings)

Net Carbon Zero Beef (Dunedin)

Gallagher Innovative Farming Award:

Reata Ltd (Masterton)

Repost Ltd (Nelson)

Wharetoa Genetics (Balclutha)

Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award:

Ongaha (Featherston)

Pearl Veal (Christchurch)

Verry Farming Ltd (Te Kūiti)

AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award:

Amy Hoogenboom (Oxford)

James Robbie (Eketāhuna)

Harriet Watson (Christchurch)

Rabobank People Development Award:

Growing Future Farmers ( Napier)

New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln)

Whangārei Agricultural and Pastoral Society Farm Intern Programme (Whangārei)

FMG Rural Champion Award:

Surfing for Farmers (Gisborne)

Shepherdess (Levin)

Greater Dipton Catchment Group (Dipton)

Alliance Significant Contribution Award:

Bob Cottrell (Taupō)

Mike Petersen (Waipukurau)

Tom Fraser (Christchurch)