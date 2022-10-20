Takapau's wastewater will be redirected from the Mākāretu River to a combined land discharge system.

Kāretu (scented grass) will again grow on the banks of the Mākāretu River after a 35-year consent for land-based discharge ended the discharge of Takapau wastewater into the river.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council's decision marks another step for Central Hawke's Bay District Council towards sustainable, environmentally focused wastewater management, as set out in the council's Long Term Plan 2021 - 2031.

In September Otāne's wastewater discharge was permanently removed from the Papanui Stream, and the council is on track to remove all wastewater discharges from the district's waterways by 2035.

"This great news for Takapau builds on the strategy for our infrastructure that we've been working towards over the last six years," says mayor Alex Walker.

"It's important for our community to have their river respected and restored and to see the tangible progress of our plans to remove wastewater from awa [rivers] across the district. I am also proud that the actions of the council support the work that landowners across the sub-catchment are driving. The length of this consent – 35 years – confirms confidence in our ability to deliver for people and the environment."

Over the past four years, the council has worked with the Takapau community and mana whenua on the question of wastewater discharge into the Mākāretu River.

This included an assessment by Joanne Heperi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu ki Takapau, Ngāi Toroiwaho, Ngāi Te Kikiri o te Rangi), a mātanga taiao (environmental consultant) qualified in Kaitiakitanga Pūtaiao and based in Takapau. The assessment considered the relationship between mana whenua and the Mākāretu, the current and future health and state of the river and its cultural significance.

"The engagement of the council with mana whenua in finding a sustainable approach to wastewater management has been essential to the process," says Heperi.

"Stopping the discharge into our tupuna awa reflects to us that the voice of mana whenua has been heard. It signifies a genuine commitment of the council in restoring mauri back to the waterways, thereby giving true effect to Te Mana o Te Wai. The opportunities for mana whenua to develop a new way to care for our awa [waterways] underpinned by mātauranga Māori, tikanga and cultural values is exciting for us all."

The results of collaboration with mana whenua will first be seen in the restoration of an area close to the river with native plants, including kāretu, kahikatea, ti kouka and harakeke, and a picnic and rest area with an entrance pou (marker). The project will also include restoring the "Crusher" swimming hole, destined to be once again a popular recreation spot for the Takapau and wider Central Hawke's Bay community.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council has started procuring the system components for a combined land discharge system at Takapau. The first stage of irrigation to land is scheduled for 2023 and will irrigate a maximum of 30 hectares of farmland. The river discharge will be used only when it is in flood.

Additional storage capacity construction and the second stage of irrigation to land will begin in 2024.