Under new Government policy cellphone use will be bannned in schools from Term 2.

CHB College principal Lance Christiansen says the noise around the CHB College campus this term is “kids playing and talking, more so than in previous years.”

His staff are putting this down to a change in the school’s cellphone use policy, banning the use of phones at school including during breaks, in line with new Government policy introduced this year.

The new National Party policy means school students will officially be banned from having their cellphones at school from Term 2 this year.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced that by Term 2 all schools would be required to have a cellphone policy, “And it is our expectation that most schools will implement the policy from Term 1.”

Schools could decide how to apply the policy, she said.

“Options that have been successfully used in some schools include having students hand in their cellphones before class or leaving them in their lockers or bags for the day. Exemptions will be allowed for students with health conditions or in special learning circumstances.”

Stanford expects it will reduce distractions and improve marks and says schools here and overseas that have already imposed cellphone bans have reported better concentration and engagement and an improvement in achievement and wellbeing.

Some Australian, British and Spanish schools have already made the move, and studies show a positive reaction.

“These rules are designed to ensure that the learning of all students is maximised, while minimising any potential for distractions and misuse,” says Lance Christiansen.

The previous CHB College policy was if students had cellphones, they were turned off in class, and could only be used for educational purposes if the teacher gave permission. They were not banned at break times.

In a message sent home to parents the college states “While the use of cellphones in class for educational purposes has been largely beneficial, there has been associated misuse by students at other times.

“From the start of this school year we are reminding students that cellphones are not required at school and we are strongly discouraging students from bringing them at all.”

If students do take a phone to school they must be “away for the day”, meaning cellphones are not seen, heard or used during the full school day.

Lance says staff hope having no cellphones will allow students to communicate face-to-face and engage in activities available around the school during break times.

“Our students have responded well to the change in policy. It is back to the future as we have done without cellphones before, and students are engaging and interacting more face to face which is good to see.”

If a parent or caregiver needs to contact their child urgently during the day, they should call the school office. In matters related to a student’s immediate medical condition, a parent or caregiver can apply to the principal for an exemption, for example cellphones used to monitor insulin levels for severe diabetics.



