CHB choir brings concert with Sounds from the Sixties

The CHB Concert Choir will be bringing Sounds of the Sixties to St Mary's Church this Sunday and Monday.

The 50-strong choir recently led the singing at the CHB Civic Anzac Day Service and are now ready to show another side to their extensive repertoire.

The members are enjoying rehearsing songs performed by great groups in the 1960s — the Beatles, the Seekers, Simon and Garfunkel, and Peter, Paul and Mary and others, all included in this year's first concert programme. There are solos too from choir members — songs sung by Barbra Streisand, Cilla Black, Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Allison Durbin and Flanders and Swann will bring back memories.

Music director Kath Fletcher says, "St Mary's Concord will get the feet tapping with Puppet on a String and Chanson d'Amour and I expect the audience will want to join in with pianist Hilary Morton and the guitarists in at least a couple of the choir's songs."

The Details

What: Sounds of the Sixties — two concerts by the CHB Concert Choir.

Where: St Mary's Church, St Mary's Rd Waipukurau.

When: 2pm on Sunday May 23 and at 7.30pm on Monday, May 24

Tickets: from choir members or secretary Jennifer Davies (daveez@xtra.co.nz or phone 06 858 8505) Adults $15, school age $5, door sales $20.