Cars lined up for the Show and Shine at the Daffodil Day Rally.

This year’s Central Hawke’s Bay Vintage Car Club Daffodil Day for Cancer broke all the records, bringing in $8800 to be used by the CHB Cancer Society for the local community.

It was also a success on a national level.

All NZ’s vintage car clubs hold their Daffodil Day rally at the same time and this year CHB - one of the smallest clubs - raised one of the top amounts, attracting congratulations from the national organisers.

This year’s Daffodil Day was held at Oruawharo Homestead, hosted by Will Lauder and Bianca du Toit. The space available at the historic venue allowed for a Show and Shine of the vintage cars, Devonshire teas, Spin the Wheel, auctions and raffles.

Car enthusiasts came from Dannevirke, Napier and Hastings despite challenging weather, and the venue was so popular organisers haven’t ruled out a revisit next year.

CHB Vintage Car Club Daffodil Committee members Kaye Carswell, Eva Gollan and Janet Weaver with club president Gary Weaver and CHB Cancer Society officials Claire Glennings and Jenny Schaw, with the $8800 cheque.

Organiser Kaye Carswell says: “We would like to thank all that attended and supported this great cause. And to all our sponsors, thanks again. It was an incredibly successful day and we were very proud to present $8800 to the CHB Cancer Society.”