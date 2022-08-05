Could Chase the huntaway be your forever pup? Photo / Supplied

Meet Chase, one of the friendly pups at the Hastings District Council animal control centre, looking for their forever homes.

Are you looking for a furry family friend? If so, Chase may be the pup for you.

Chase is a beautiful one-year-old huntaway full of energy and would best suit a home with plenty of space for him to run around.

The young dog is a lot of fun and can be a bit boisterous at times, having spent most of his life on a chain.

Chase will need training which should be easy as he loves treats and is already starting to sit on command.



To adopt from the HDC pound, you will have to pay $265.

This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, desexing, registration and microchipping.

All HDC dogs up for adoption need to be visited in person.



If you think Chase might have a place in your home, visit:

https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/