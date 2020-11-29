Charter parade a spectacular sight

The 1st Battalion regimental drummers make their way up Vogel St at the last charter parade held two years ago in Woodville.

By Sue Emeny

More than 100 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment will march down Dannevirke's High St on Saturday at 10.30am.

The charter parade is a tradition going back centuries and signifies the bond between the military and the people. A military unit entrusted with the protection of a city is permitted to march through the streets with drums beating, colours flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn.

The march dates back to Roman times when weapons were generally banned.

The 1st Battalion's own regimental drummers will take part in the parade.

Tararua is the first district to bestow this honour on its local battalion.

East Coast District RSA president Paddy Driver said the parade is spectacular and Dannevirke is privileged to host it.

Mayor Tracey Collis will review the parade at the junction of High St and Ward St.

The Dannevirke Christmas parade will follow the charter parade at noon.