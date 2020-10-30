'Changeable' spring weather set for Hawke's Bay this weekend

Temperatures will fluctuate during the day, with highs of 24C in Napier and Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay residents may still want to pack a brolly or raincoat with them if they head to the beach this weekend, with changeable conditions forecast.

A cloudy start on Friday is expected to develop into a few showers with northwesterly winds developing in exposed areas overnight, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

"That continues into Saturday with some cloudy conditions and patchy light rain.

"That patchy light rain should be confined to mostly the morning and be mostly clear by evening with fine conditions starting to come through."

She said things would start improving on Sunday with sun about the coast and just a few clouds, mostly about the ranges.

Temperatures will fluctuate during the day, with highs of 24C in Napier and Hastings on Saturday and other parts of the region sitting in the mid 20s, and lows of about 7C and 8C across Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

However, night-time temperatures should remain quite balmy, hovering at 15C to 16C, Makgabutlane said.

"The other thing to note with the clouds is that overnight temperatures won't be dropping too low."

She said the "changeable" weather was to be expected for the spring season but things would start to improve from next week onwards.

"If people hold on until next week then [the weather] should start improving."