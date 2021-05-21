Champion bodybuilder Andrew Murray brings home the medals

Champion body builder Andrew Murray is his home gym, Napier. Photograph by Warren Buckland

Andrew's favourite pose at the recent NZIFBB championships in Auckland. WB200521COURIER13.JPG

Champion bodybuilder Andrew Murray in his home gym, Napier.

Photograph/Warren Buckland

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz



Napier fitness coach and champion bodybuilder Andrew Murray has recently returned from the New Zealand Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (NZIFBB) championships in Auckland. I caught up with Andrew to find out a bit more about the man behind the medals.

How long have you been a fitness coach and when did you get into bodybuilding?

I've been working as a personal trainer/coach for four years and have been involved in the bodybuilding scene (competing, running shows and judging) for nearly 30 years.

Why did you get into bodybuilding?

I started going to the gym at 18 after spending many hours watching 90s action movies and deciding, "damn I'd like to look like that".

How long have you been competing?

I competed for the first time way back in 1996 and from then I've done over 60 more competitions.

Tell me a bit about your recent success in Auckland.

I competed at the NZIFBB Auckland regional show where I won all three of the classes I competed in (Classic Class A, Masters 40+ Bodybuilding and Open 70-80kg Bodybuilding) and also won the overall Mr Auckland Classic Class Title. This was the fourth overall title I have won within the last two years (Mr Wellington Classic Class 2019 and 2020, Tournament Of Champs 2020).

Do you have to do extra training leading up to a competition?

I introduce some extra cardio to help reduce the body fat. Apart from that my training is pretty much consistently the same all year round.

What are your short and long term bodybuilding goals?

I would love to get and currently aiming at obtaining an IFBB pro-card this year. However at the age of 48 (soon to be 49) just being able to compete the best I can for as long as I can while still loving it, this is my biggest goal.

What do you love about bodybuilding?

Learning what you are physically and mentally capable of and pushing past those boundaries. One of the biggest things I love about competitive bodybuilding is what it's like to look and feel 'superman like'. It's hard to explain to most people because they will never experience the euphoric feeling of being invincible. When you're training and so in the zone nothing else matters but that moment, it's one of the most amazingly empowering feelings.

How would you describe some of the main challenges being a competitive bodybuilder?

For me I think the only challenge is dealing with most people's preconceived stereotypical idea on what they think bodybuilding is and then showing them it can be done differently.

Tell me a bit about your diet?

Definitely not what most people think a bodybuilder eats (tuna, rice and broccoli, etc). I love food and cooking so I'm always in the kitchen finding ways to make whatever I eat as delicious as possible but still fitting within my nutritional needs.

Where do you train?

I was working as a PT/coach at Flex Fitness up until lockdown last year. During lockdown I transformed my garage into a training studio and from then have been training clients from home. This enables clients to train at a time that suits them in an environment that I can personalise and adjust to their individual needs.

I presume your business is all-round gym work not just bodybuilding clients?

Yes definitely. I have a very wide and diverse client base ranging from strength training, bodybuilding through to basic body functional training. I enjoy all the challenges involved with every client no matter what level they are at. I get a sense of pride when I see someone really smash their goals and achieving what they thought was impossible. I believe I coach in a way that empowers and encourages people to level up in all areas of their lives physically and mentally.

What would you say to someone who looks at you and says they want to look like you?

Be prepared to put in the mahi, have patience, be dedicated to everything you do and listen to the right advice. They should enjoy what they do or why do it.

What does it take to be a bodybuilder?

The top three things imperative to becoming a competitive bodybuilder are self-drive, determination and passion. Good genetics help as well as the willingness to push yourself past your comfort zone and probably just a small amount of craziness.