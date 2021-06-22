Challenging conditions for Weber cross-country run

Finish line in sight.

Gut-busting is what some runners would have called the terrain in the interschool cross-country held last week.

Weber School hosted the event, with 171 runners across three grades participating from Weber, Ruahine, Totara College, Dannevirke South, Huia Range, Norsewood and Districts and St Joseph's.

Weber School acting principal Chrissina Loader says conditions were challenging at times due to rain and wind, as well as the cold.

The course was run over farmland near the school, with varying degrees of difficulty.

Ruahine School was the winner of the McGregor Cup, to be presented at a school assembly.

Results

Junior Boys

1st Mason Prenter - Ruahine

2nd Nathan Graham - Huia

3rd Henry Heald - Norsewood

Junior Girls

1st Maisey Wrenn - St Joseph's

2nd Kahli-Rae Kopua Samuels - Dannevirke South

3rd Eva Arnold - Weber

Intermediate Boys

1st Charlie Marshall - Ruahine

2nd Brae Pinfold - Ruahine

3rd Patch Leipst - Weber

Intermediate Girls

1st Alice Baxter - Ruahine

2nd Lily Brooks - Ruahine

3rd Sophie Drummond - Huia

Senior Boys

1st Lachlan Montgomery - Norsewood

2nd John Barrow - Ruahine

3rd Aaron Smyth - Norsewood

Senior Girls

1st Sasha Kent - St Joseph's

2nd Gemma Barrow - Ruahine

3rd Regan Calder - Norsewood