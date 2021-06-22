Challenging conditions for Weber cross-country run

Gut-busting is what some runners would have called the terrain in the interschool cross-country held last week.
Weber School hosted the event, with 171 runners across three grades participating from Weber, Ruahine, Totara College, Dannevirke South, Huia Range, Norsewood and Districts and St Joseph's.
Weber School acting principal Chrissina Loader says conditions were challenging at times due to rain and wind, as well as the cold.
The course was run over farmland near the school, with varying degrees of difficulty.
Ruahine School was the winner of the McGregor Cup, to be presented at a school assembly.
Results
Junior Boys
1st Mason Prenter - Ruahine
2nd Nathan Graham - Huia
3rd Henry Heald - Norsewood
Junior Girls
1st Maisey Wrenn - St Joseph's
2nd Kahli-Rae Kopua Samuels - Dannevirke South
3rd Eva Arnold - Weber
Intermediate Boys
1st Charlie Marshall - Ruahine
2nd Brae Pinfold - Ruahine
3rd Patch Leipst - Weber
Intermediate Girls
1st Alice Baxter - Ruahine
2nd Lily Brooks - Ruahine
3rd Sophie Drummond - Huia
Senior Boys
1st Lachlan Montgomery - Norsewood
2nd John Barrow - Ruahine
3rd Aaron Smyth - Norsewood
Senior Girls
1st Sasha Kent - St Joseph's
2nd Gemma Barrow - Ruahine
3rd Regan Calder - Norsewood