Central Hawke's Bay's new councillor: Pip Burne wins Ruataniwha Ward by-election

Pip Burne has won the Central Hawke's Bay Ruataniwha Ward by-election. Photo / Supplied

Pip Burne has been chosen to represent the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's Ruataniwha Ward after a dominant by-election win.

Burne, who will finish the three-year term,

received 1400 of the 2470 votes, ahead of Tony Kuklinski (663 votes) and Rob Kent (399 votes).

No one else stood.

The Waipawa resident said she was looking forward to being a "voice for the residents and ratepayers of the Ruataniwha Ward", after the by-election was forced by the death of Councillor Tim Chote.

"We have such an opportunity to build a fantastic future for our beautiful district," she said.

Burne, who is involved in a number of community schemes and activities, including the Waipawa Spring Festival and Summer Series, is also proud of her involvement in the lobbying and subsequent refurbishment of the Waipawa and Districts Memorial Pool.

Central Hawke's Bay is represented by nine elected members, including a mayor and eight councillors representing the Ruataniwha and the Aramoana/Ruahine Wards.

CHB mayor Alex Walker congratulated Burne on her victory.

"Central Hawke's Bay is facing a wide array of opportunities and challenges and the council team are working hard to create a hugely positive long term future for the district," Walker said.

CHBDC chief executive Monique Davidson thanked each candidate who stood to represent the Ruataniwha Ward, which spans Waipawa and Waipukurau.

"Congratulations to Pip. I look forward to working with you closely for the reminder of the triennium to continue the work we are doing to ensure the Central Hawke's Bay community thrives," she said.

The election was conducted by postal voting using the first-past-the-post electoral system and closed on October 16.