Former Central Hawke’s Bay College pupil Dr Amy Marfell has never played rugby but that’s proved to be no hindrance to a career now highlighted by her appointment as chief executive of Waikato Rugby.

A member of the Waikato union board for the past two years, she will take up her new position on June 4, leaving behind the role of general manager regional leadership at Sport Waikato, where her boss is another Hawke’s Bay rugby export in former Magpies player and All Black Matthew Cooper.

Waikato Rugby has had other benefits from the progeny of Hawke’s Bay in recent years, most notably halfback Brad Weber, a Chiefs Super Rugby-winning captain who scored three tries for the Waikato NPC side when claiming the Ranfurly Shield from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in 2015 – although he did redeem himself by returning to sunny Hawke’s Bay.

Former Central Hawke's Bay College pupil Amy Marfell was appointed this week as chief executive officer of Waikato Rugby Union.

Marfell was born in Waipukurau, with netball being her sport of choice as she made her way through St Joseph’s Primary School and college, which she left at the end of 2005 to study at Waikato University, from which she graduated with a PhD. After some time lecturing at the university, she joined Sport Waikato.

Waikato Rugby chair Diane Hallifax said the CEO job was highly sought-after, with more than 40 applications, including some from Australia, even though the role is separate from the Waikato-based Chiefs Super Rugby operation.

Asked if she had a yearning to return to Hawke’s Bay, Marfell indicated maybe sometime “if the right opportunity” arises. However, for now she is settled in Waikato with her husband and daughter, with her parents having now also moved from Hawke’s Bay to live in the region.

