Waikato Rugby's Rhys Ellison (left) and Matthew Cooper hold the National Provincial Championship trophy after their 1992 victory. Photo / Photosport

Waikato Rugby's Rhys Ellison (left) and Matthew Cooper hold the National Provincial Championship trophy after their 1992 victory. Photo / Photosport

Waikato Rugby’s maiden National Provincial Championship title came in 1992 when the team beat Auckland and hosted its first NPC grand final against Otago at Hamilton’s Rugby Park.

The NPC competition started in 1976 and Waikato had never tasted success before.

“[From the changing rooms] you could hear Otago go on to the field and all you could hear was this big drone of noise and booing, there were 30,000 people at Rugby Park,” Waikato centurion Matthew Cooper, who started at centre in that game, said.

“All of a sudden the referee blew the whistle, ‘Waikato your turn to come out’, led by John Mitchell. Mitch would say ‘we’re not going out’ and the referee would blow his whistle again and he’d say ‘we’re not going out, shut the door.’

“You could hear this roar start to build and you could hear the cowbells and the terraces there were flags.

“The whole place was an absolute theatre of noise, colour and bells. Once again John Mitchell held us back. Finally, he said ‘are we ready?’ and we went out.”

Captain Mitchell went on to play six games for the All Blacks the following year and many other All Blacks also came out of the victorious Waikato team.

“I’ll never forget the moment of sprinting on to Rugby Park and the noise was just deafening. It was a great moment for us but it must have been a great moment for the fans. Waikato proceeded to absolutely annihilate Otago that day,” Cooper said.

The final score was 40-5 to the Mooloos.

Cooper’s brother Greg was the opposition fullback and the sibling duo were competitive goal kickers.

Greg nabbed 182 points that season while Matthew managed a staggering 232.

During the grand final, Waikato prop Richard Loe eye-gouged Greg at a ruck, which he copped a nine-month ban for.

This was later reduced to six months on appeal.

Waikato 40 (Simon Crabb (2), Richard Loe, Ian Foster tries; Matthew Cooper (4) conversions; Cooper (3) penalties; Foster drop goal)

Otago 5 (Stu Forster try)

WAIKATO 1992 GRAND FINAL STARTING XV: Andrew Strawbridge, Wayne Warlow, Matthew Cooper, Rhys Ellison, Doug Wilson, Ian Foster, Simon Crabb, John Mitchell (c), Duane Monkley, Richard Jerram, Steve Gordon, Brent Anderson, Graham Purvis, Warren Gatland, Richard Loe.

The 1993 National Mutual Rugby Almanack of New Zealand edited by Rod Chester and Neville McMillan had this to say about Waikato’s 1992 season:

“Waikato achieved its first win in the National Championship since the competition was inaugurated in 1976.

“After finishing the qualifying round in fourth place, Waikato convincingly beat top qualifier Auckland in the semifinal and went on to demolish defending champion Otago in the final.

“The CANZ series also resulted in a win for Waikato, whose players and supporters thus have good reason to look back on 1992 as one of the union’s most successful years.

“With its powerful pack, built around its All Blacks tight forwards, and a very talented set of backs, Waikato was a difficult team to beat. However, it did suffer four losses, three by substantial margins.

“One of the outstanding Waikato backs was Andrew Strawbridge who, when at his best, had no peer among the country’s fullbacks. He displayed tremendous flair as a counter attacker and was reliable on defence.

“Former Thames Valley wing Wayne Warlow developed well during the season, scoring 15 tries. He was Waikato’s most improved player.

“Darren Henare also impressed as a wing.

“Centre Matthew Cooper performed to his usual high standard throughout the season. Apart from his accurate goal kicking, which was one of Waikato’s most valuable assets, he showed all-round ability in his position.

“Rhys Ellison combined well with Cooper in midfield and turned on some fine games, while both Brett Craies and Ian Foster rendered good service at first five-eighth.

“In the early games Kevin Putt looked to be the best halfback in New Zealand but failed to impress the national selectors and headed back to South Africa.

“Simon Crabb took over from Putt and by the end of the season had few superiors in the country. His progress will be patched with interest in 1993.

“Waikato had one of the strongest front rows in New Zealand with its three All Blacks Graham Purvis, Warren Gatland and Richard Loe.

“This trio was well backed by locks Brent Andersen, Steve Gordon and Mike Russell while the regular loose trio of captain John Mitchell, Duane Monkley and Richard Jerram were in outstanding form.

“Monkley in particular must wonder what more he has to do to impress the New Zealand selectors.

“Tom Coventry was good value when called on.”

FULL 1992 WAIKATO SQUAD:

BRENT ANDERSON Born: 1960 Waikato 1989-1993 Waikato Caps: 73 Waikato Points: 92 All Blacks 1986-1987

BRETT COATES Born: 1965 Waikato 1992 Waikato Caps: 1 Waikato Points: 0

MATTHEW COOPER Born: 1966 Waikato 1990-1999 Waikato Caps: 124 Waikato Points: 1604 All Blacks 1987-1996; Croatia 1998

DARREN COSTAR Born: 1965 Waikato 1992 Waikato Caps: 1 Waikato Points: 0

TOM COVENTRY Born: 1965 Waikato 1988-1994 Waikato Caps: 52 Waikato Points: 63

SIMON CRABB Born: 1969 Waikato 1990-1996 Waikato Caps: 70 Waikato Points: 67

BRETT CRAIES Born: 1963 Waikato 1989, 1992-1993 Waikato Caps: 31 Waikato Points: 298

CHRIS ELLIS Born: 1959 Waikato 1980-1988, 1991-1992 Waikato Caps: 110 Waikato Points: 136

RHYS ELLISON Born: 1966 Waikato 1990-1995 Waikato Caps: 90 Waikato Points: 129 New Zealand Māori 1986-1994

IAN FOSTER Born: 1965 Waikato 1985-1998 Waikato Caps: 148 Waikato Points: 322

WARREN GATLAND Born: 1963 Waikato 1986-1994 Waikato Caps: 140 Waikato Points: 67 All Blacks 1988-1991

STEVE GORDON Born: 1967 Waikato 1987-1997 Waikato Caps: 141 Waikato Points: 13 All Blacks 1989-1993

MATT GREENE Born: 1960 Waikato 1990-1993 Waikato Caps: 16 Waikato Points: 4

GRANT HARFORD Born: 1966 Waikato 1992 Waikato Caps: 1 Waikato Points: 0

DARREN HENARE Born: 1965 Waikato 1990-1993 Waikato Caps: 24 Waikato Points: 44

MARK INNES Born: 1971 Waikato 1991-1992 Waikato Caps: 4 Waikato Points: 0

RICHARD JERRAM Born: 1965 Waikato 1988-1994 Waikato Caps: 106 Waikato Points: 122

GRANT KELLY Born: 1967 Waikato 1992 Waikato Caps: 3 Waikato Points: 0 New Zealand Māori 1992-1996

LAWRENCE LITTLE Born: 1967 Waikato 1991-1992 Waikato Caps: 5 Waikato Points: 0 Fiji 1995-1999

RICHARD LOE Born: 1960 Waikato 1986-1993 Waikato Caps: 96 Waikato Points: 111 All Blacks 1986-1995

RODNEY MCINTOSH Born: 1968 Waikato 1986-1992 Waikato Caps: 51 Waikato Points: 65 New Zealand Māori 1989

EUGENE MARTIN Born: 1967 Waikato 1990-1996 Waikato Caps: 39 Waikato Points: 106 New Zealand Māori 1997

JOHN MITCHELL Born: 1964 Waikato 1985-1994 Waikato Caps: 136 Waikato Points: 287 All Blacks 1993

DUANE MONKLEY Born: 1966 Waikato 1987-1996 Waikato Caps: 135 Waikato Points: 111

GRAHAM PURVIS Born: 1961 Waikato 1984-1993, 1997 Waikato Caps: 148 Waikato Points: 45 All Blacks 1989-1993

KEVIN PUTT Born: 1964 Waikato 1987-1992 Waikato Caps: 52 Waikato Points: 110 Springboks 1994, 1996

MIKE RUSSELL Born: 1967 Waikato 1989-1993 Waikato Caps: 36 Waikato Points: 16

CRAIG STEVENSON Born: 1964 Waikato 1991-1996 Waikato Caps: 70 Waikato Points: 59

DARRIN STEVENSON Born: 1964 Waikato 1991-1993 Waikato Caps: 5 Waikato Points: 0

ANDREW STRAWBRIDGE Born: 1963 Waikato 1983-1995 Waikato Caps: 131 Waikato Points: 646

JOHN WALTERS Born: 1972 Waikato 1991-1996 Waikato Caps: 26 Waikato Points: 46

WAYNE WARLOW Born: 1967 Waikato 1991-1999 Waikato Caps: 88 Waikato Points: 168 New Zealand Māori 1992, 1994

DOUG WILSON Born: 1969 Waikato 1992-1995 Waikato Caps: 32 Waikato Points: 70





Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



