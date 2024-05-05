New Waikato Rugby chief executive Dr Amy Marfell.

Waikato Rugby has announced Dr Amy Marfell as its new chief executive as Carl Moon departs the role this month.

Marfell will begin her role on June 4, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership skills to Waikato Rugby.

“Amy was a standout from the beginning of the recruitment process, showcasing why she is an excellent choice to lead rugby in the Waikato into the future,” Waikato Rugby chair Diane Hallifax said.

The position was highly sought-after with the board receiving more than 40 applications from across New Zealand and Australia.

Of those applicants, five highly qualified candidates were interviewed for the position before Marfell was selected as the standout.

Marfell joins Waikato Rugby from her current role as general manager regional leadership at Sport Waikato, where she oversaw the strategic development and delivery of the organisation’s goals.

“I am honoured to have been chosen as the new CEO of Waikato Rugby,” Marfell said.

“Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of our community, and I am committed to building upon the rich legacy of the sport in our region.”

A current member of the Waikato Rugby board, Marfell demonstrated her deep understanding of the local rugby landscape and commitment to the sport in the Waikato.

“Together with the dedicated team at Waikato Rugby, I am eager to drive positive change and growth at all levels of the game.”

Hallifax said Marfell’s leadership and strategic expertise will be instrumental in guiding Waikato Rugby through its next phase of growth, fostering a strong connection between grassroots rugby and pathway programmes.

Waikato Rugby has expressed their gratitude to outgoing chief executive Moon who will be moving on to a new role with New Zealand Rugby in early May.

“We wish Carl all the best in his future endeavours.”