Other community efforts were underway across Waipawa with local crews painting the fence along High St, giving the township a lift.
CHB College students added fresh colour to the picket fence at Nelly Jull Park.
The park gardens also received a spruce-up, with new mulch and painting.
To encourage even more participation, 30 litter packs were made available at Waipawa Library and Te Huinga Wai – The Knowledge and Learning Hub, for locals keen to tidy their own streets, neighbourhoods, and favourite spots during Clean Up Week.