During this time, crews carried out maintenance, including reinstating edge marker posts and painting signage posts.

CHB District Council solid waste manager Robert Hon said the community’s enthusiasm made a real difference.

The clean-up revealed all kinds of rubbish along State Highway 2.

“Clean Up Week is about more than just picking up rubbish — it’s about pride in our place.

“Locals took the initiative in their own neighbourhoods. Together, we’ve shown that keeping Central Hawke’s Bay beautiful is something everyone can do.”

In 2024, more than 80 people collected more than 16 tonnes of rubbish in just four hours.

Rua Pani is the NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations for the Central North Island.

Pani said the event was a great example of collaboration.

“It was fantastic to be involved on the day and to see what can be achieved when council, NZTA, and the community come together with a shared purpose.”

Pani said by working alongside volunteers, they were able to make the highway safer, cleaner, and more welcoming.

A truck load of rubbish collected by dedicated volunteers from along the closed highway.

”Some volunteers said the clean-up felt like a bit of a treasure hunt."

Hon said it was frustrating to see so many recyclable items dumped carelessly.

“It’s disappointing, because much of what we picked up could have been recycled for free at any of our local drop-off centres, which are open 24 hours every day.

“Instead, it ends up littering our roadsides and taking away from the beauty of our district.”

Other community efforts were underway across Waipawa with local crews painting the fence along High St, giving the township a lift.

CHB College students added fresh colour to the picket fence at Nelly Jull Park.

The park gardens also received a spruce-up, with new mulch and painting.

To encourage even more participation, 30 litter packs were made available at Waipawa Library and Te Huinga Wai – The Knowledge and Learning Hub, for locals keen to tidy their own streets, neighbourhoods, and favourite spots during Clean Up Week.