Central Hawke’s Bay volunteers collect 1100kg of rubbish off State Highway 2

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Volunteers in Central Hawke's Bay helped to clean up State Highway 2 between Waipawa and Ōtāne on Sunday, collecting 1100kg of rubbish.

Central Hawke’s Bay is looking brighter thanks to a busload of dedicated volunteers and community helpers who rolled up their sleeves for Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s national Clean Up Week.

On Sunday, volunteers collected over 1100kg of rubbish along a 3.4km stretch of State Highway 2 between Waipawa and

