Fourth-generation farmer Will Foley, a former councillor on Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and former local president for Federated Farmers, opened the floor, admitting he did not realise how intense the campaign trail would be. But he said while rates and finances were big issues, he was focused on improving the relationship between the council and its residents.
“People sense a lack of connection between them and the council. That’s coming through really strong.
“The people come first ... we need to change from a culture of ‘no’ to ‘yes and how can we help?’” said Foley.
When asked by moderator Jonathan Milne what the district’s biggest challenge was and how he would fix it, Foley reiterated that he would prioritise people’s views.
“If you can do that, and then set your strategy in that way, then all these other issues like infrastructure, roading and everything ... will fall down a lot better and we do it in a way that fits with the people,” he said.
Alex Walker, who took the reins in 2016, cut straight to it, thanking the community for its support and growth during her four terms, and then setting out her agenda.
“How we’ve done things up until now is not going to always be the way to move forward.
“You’ve seen a string of candidates standing in front of you on the stage tonight who have big hopes and dreams and aspirations – they need a strong and experienced leader to bring all those perspectives together to create the next stage for Central Hawke’s Bay,” said Walker.
Walker told the crowd the biggest issue facing the region was the cost of maintaining and upgrading its assets.
“On the campaign trail there are hugely diverse views in this district, so I have decided to keep an open mind right until the end.
“I’m listening to both sides, and both sides have valid points so it’s not something I’ve thought deeply about ... I supported Māori wards at regional council level,” he said.
That answer was not good enough for Walker, who received a round of applause for her response.
“We all get a vote. Will gets a vote, I get a vote – and actually there is something about leadership being decisive and clear.
“If you’re supporting me then that is the viewpoint you are supporting, and you need to know what your leaders and candidates stand for so I’m unapologetic in standing for that,” she said.
When the Three Waters reform was scrapped by the current Government, it was replaced by a new Local Water Done Well scheme. Councils had until September 3 to develop a Water Services Delivery Plan, and in Hawke’s Bay there were three councils collaborating on a regional model: Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Napier City Council and Hastings District Council.