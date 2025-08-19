Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central Hawke’s Bay to host local government candidate conversations

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Secondary school teachers strike, Trump rules out sending US troops to Ukraine.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Central FM, Waipukurau Rotary Club, and Business and Professional Women CHB are joining forces to hold local government candidate conversations.

The move is a first for the district and aims to bring together the candidates and voters on August 26 at Waipukurau’s Civic Theatre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save