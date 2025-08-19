“We want everyone to come along and listen, ask questions, and have a conversation with the people who are wanting to shape the future of the district.”

Host of the event Milne is not new to the machinations of local government politics, and has been a journalist for close to three decades, in New Zealand, on Fleet Street in London and in Rarotonga.

He described Central Hawke’s Bay as a “hotbed of activity”.

“It’s still grappling with recovery, while dealing with Government policy on water services delivery and trying to push the right levers to propel the district forward into the future,” Milne said.

“I’m looking forward to asking hard questions, hearing what the community thinks and challenging views that may not line up with what the community wants.”

Two candidates are vying for the mayoral chains, with incumbent Alex Walker seeking a fourth term as mayor and Will Foley, farmer and former Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor, his first.

CHB’s At-Large ward has four candidates for two vacancies, which include incumbent deputy mayor Kelly Annand and councillor Gerard Minehan, up against newcomers Stella McDonald and Meg Gordon.

The Ruataniwha ward has a healthy eight candidates, including Pip Burne, Tim Gilbertson, Todd Chote, Kirsty Lawrence, Jenny Nelson-Smith, Ben Revell, Graham Stubbs and Murray Kenderdine, vying for three vacancies.

Aramoana-Ruahine has four candidates with three standing councillors Kate Taylor, Jerry Greer and Brent Muggeridge and newcomer Simon Collin for three seats.

Rautahi Māori Ward has two candidates, newcomer Te Ata Kura Huata, and Amiria Nepe Apatu, who is currently Pou Whirinaki for the council. There is one seat available.

The doors open at 5pm and the event will be livestreamed from the council’s Facebook page from 6.30pm.

Prior to the event people can submit questions they want asked by emailing questions@chbdc.govt.nz.