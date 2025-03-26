Beating her previous best by more than 200pts, Stephenson had four PBs in the seven events as she inched closer to the New Zealand women’s heptathlon record of 6278pts, set 33 years ago.

Maddie Wilson, of Christchurch, was second with 5629pts, 361 short of the 5990 she beat Stephenson in last year’s championships.

Third at her first attempt in 2023, Stephenson told athletics media at the championships on Sunday, “I had times I needed to have, and I knew what time I needed to run, and I was just under a second off that. But all and all very happy to have over 200 point PB.”

She started with the 100m hurdles in 13.34s ranks, the fourth-fastest ever by a New Zealand women’s hurdler. A 1.78m high jump was another PB, and a Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay senior women’s record, and the 200m in 23.81s was an unofficial PB, as the tailwind reading was only just illegal.

Stephenson told Hawke’s Bay Today she has the national record in her sights, but believes a ranking of No 24 or better worldwide is a more realistic pathway to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September than the qualifying standard of 6500pts.

“I know I am more than capable of scoring 6000 points and beyond, which I am hoping to do during my European campaign this year,” she said.

“As far as world champs goes, the other avenue to qualify [other than the qualifying standard] is being within the top 24 in the world, which is my best bet this year,” she said. “After this weekend result, I will be within the top 50 in the world.”

The world record is the 7291pts amassed by US athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

