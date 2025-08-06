From firewood to pest control, raising lambs and calves, and working with stock, 14-year-old Lewis Stoddart and his 12-year-old sister, Esther, have been learning it all on their Central Hawke’s Bay family farm since they could walk and talk.
Mum Fenella Stoddart said it was instilling life skills and creatingconfident and responsible kids.
“It empowers them to be independent and confident, which is what you are trying to do for your children.”
The Health and Safety at Work (General Risk and Workplace Management) Regulations 2016 currently state that no workers under that age can be involved in the “manufacture or preparation of goods for trade or sale” or any other work likely to compromise health and safety.
The maximum punishment for breaching the regulation was a $50,000 fine.
In the announcement, van Velden said one proposed change was to amend the General Risk Regulations to make it clear that young people could safely take part in light chores on family farms, such as feeding chickens.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has criticised the move as something that isn’t really needed.
“I think this is a policy in search of a problem. Farmers are more than capable of telling their kids which chores they can and can’t do. I think we should just leave that to parents.”
Van Velden said they were clearing up the vague regulations to provide certainty for farmers.
“We are fixing it now with the sector so that generations coming through won’t have to.
“These changes will provide farmers with more certainty and take away any fear of being prosecuted that can be caused with an unclear law.”
Stoddart said she hoped to see common sense prevail through the consultation and with any possible changes.
“As long as it’s common sense and done the right way and there is a benefit to caring for our kids and protecting them, then yes.
“It is setting some guidelines to protect children, protect families, protect farmers, basically what we are doing already, but having it so it is a guideline you can see and follow.”
Consultation will take place with farmers and the wider agriculture sector until September, on a possible change to regulations that govern health and safety requirements for workers under 15 years of age.