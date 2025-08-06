Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay farming family on why kids should never be banned from farm work

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

From firewood to pest control, raising lambs and calves, and working with stock, 14-year-old Lewis Stoddart and his 12-year-old sister, Esther, have been learning it all on their Central Hawke’s Bay family farm since they could walk and talk.

Mum Fenella Stoddart said it was instilling life skills and creating

