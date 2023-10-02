Category 3 list finalised: Mixed response to Hawke’s Bay cyclone milestone

Sue Averill leans on a handrail next to the refurbished secondary home on her Pākōwhai orchard, which is now in Category 2. The home in the background remains in Category 3. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay couple says it “means everything” to be able to move back into their Pākōwhai property eight months on from Cyclone Gabrielle after successfully having a Category 3 decision changed.

Another family from Eskdale says they will return to their flood-hit home and rebuild anyway, despite being told they will remain in Category 3.

This week marks a major milestone in the region’s cyclone recovery, as Hawke’s Bay Regional Council moves its list of Category 3 homes and properties from provisional to final.

That means a process - which began in June - is concluding for property owners wanting to appeal and overturn their Category 3 provisional decisions.

It also means the buyout process can soon begin for homeowners in Category 3 areas.

The regional council confirmed Category 3 confirmation letters would go out this week, but they would not be commenting further on the milestone until all those letters had been received, including releasing the total number of Category 3 properties in Hawke’s Bay.

Pākōwhai couple Sue and Tim Averill, who turn 70 next year, initially had their flooded property and orchard off Allen Rd zoned in Category 3, but asked for a review of that decision alongside some neighbours.

They have lived on the property for 23 years and believe it is safe to return.

Susan Averill stands on the Category 3 boundary which runs through her Pākōwhai property. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Category 3 boundary line was recently moved for that area, upon review, meaning one of two homes on the Averill’s property has been moved out of Category 3 into Category 2C.

“We can move in on Friday,” Sue said of builders working on that home.

“I’m appreciative that [Hawke’s Bay Regional Council] agreed to meet with us.

“Rather than just reading our [review] submission, they actually came out so we could talk to the submission.”

She said she felt common sense had prevailed. Averill said it “means everything” to return, albeit to a secondary dwelling on their property (on higher ground), as their main residence was devastated by the floods and remains in Category 3.

“We are comfortable with the line that has been drawn,” she said.

“As long as there is one [house you can live in], in future, if somebody buys the orchard, they can live here.”

Meanwhile, Eskdale resident Dan Gale, who owns the Eskdale Holiday Park, strongly wants to stay put on his land and at his family home next to the Esk River.

Eskdale family Dan and Ashlee Gale with their daughters in the months after the cyclone. Photo / Warren Buckland

He self-evacuated the campground in the days prior to the cyclone, knowing flooding was likely, and believes there are ways to mitigate the risk in future.

Gale asked for a review of his property, which was provisionally placed in Category 3, and recently received the outcome, which stated it would remain in that high-risk category.

He said he felt the review was “tokenism” and a “predetermined outcome”, and no one had actually come out to his property to speak to him.

“I can sum it up in two words - absolute shambles,” he said.

“We are going to stay regardless ... our family view is we are not taking the buyout.”

Category 3 areas refer to flood-prone areas deemed to have an unacceptable risk to life and are not suitable for residential living.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.