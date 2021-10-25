Carnival repeats in Hastings next weekend

Fairground stayer the dodgems was where the fun was at for Te Ana-Leigh Sanders, 3, and Karleah Sanders, from Flaxmere. Photo / Paul Taylor.

The Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Mega Fun Carnival which ran through all four days of the Hawke's Bay Anniversary and Labour Day holiday weekend is set to go another round later this week.

Fairground manager C.J.Mahon, of major amusement park rides operator Mahons Amusements said as the last of the ground-breaking carnival's three-hour sessions kicked-in on Monday the carnival will reopen with 6.30-9.30pm night show s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and two daytime sessions on both Saturday and Sunday.

He said going ahead with the carnival at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana in Hastings, for which tickets could be purchased only on-line, was only possible with the support of the Hawke's Bay A and P Society, including general manager Sally Jackson.

It's possible even more sessions could be opened to meet the demand as the operation experiments with the options amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has cancelled all the pre-Christmas lower North Island A and P shows at which the amusements would have been a feature – including the Hawke's Bay A and P Show.

It follows the success of the holiday-weekend experiment with limited numbers for each session but few or no queues – bolstered by four days of fine weather.

"It's been different, but there've been no complaints, and it's been well received," said Mahon. "People have been very happy with the reduced numbers and the three-hour sessions."

About 14 rides have featured along with the circle sideshows operated by games manager Denis Buckingham and Taupo showman David Mooney as the businesses keep the amusements going in the tough times.

Continuing a family amusements businiess link with the show dating back over 75 years, Mahon said the A and P society had been particularly supportive of the carnival and the steps taken to be able to operate in the confines of the pandemic Level 2 alert.

It necessitated the on-line session-by-session booking and including patrons wearing of ace masks, contact tracing and social distancing.