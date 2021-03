Police were notified of the incident at 2.20pm. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a crash that has caused a car to roll onto its roof on State Highway 2 north of Napier.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the crash near Whirinaki at 2.20pm and were on their way.

One person may be trapped, she said.

A St John Ambulance has also been called.

MORE TO COME