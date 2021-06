Emergency services were called to a single car crash, where the car had rolled, on Apley Rd, Puketapu, on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A car has rolled near Puketapu, Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash on Apley Rd, Puketapu, about 10.20am.

A police spokeswoman said they had just arrived on scene and there were no indications about injuries yet.

"A car has overturned.

"One person was initially trapped but doesn't seem to be anymore."

St John Ambulance is also in attendance.

