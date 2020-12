The occupants of a car that flipped and crashed in Napier at 3.20am on Sunday fled the scene on foot. Photo / Supplied

The occupants of a car that flipped and crashed in Napier fled the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the crash on Guppy Rd, Napier, about 3.20am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into a powerpole and a parked car, before the occupants fled the scene on foot.

A witness said the car narrowly avoided hitting a building.

The vehicle was towed and contractors were notified about the powerpole.