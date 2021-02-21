Car crashes into garage in Havelock North

A car crashed into a garage on Middle Rd, Havelock North, about 5.14pm on Sunday. Photo / File

A driver avoided injury after crashing into a garage in Havelock North.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Middle Rd, Havelock North, about 5.14pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said nobody was trapped after a car had crashed through a house's garage.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, but nobody was injured.

There were no blockages to the road.

Two fire trucks – one from Hastings and one from Havelock North attended the scene, as well as a support vehicle from Havelock North.