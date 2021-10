Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a truck at the roundabout near Te Ara Kahikatea Rd and Whakatu Rd at 1.30pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a truck at the roundabout near Te Ara Kahikatea Rd and Whakatu Rd at 1.30pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and a car, near Hastings, with multiple patients expected.

Police were called to the crash at the roundabout near Te Ara Kahikatea where it meets Whakatu Rd at 1.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

While the extent of injuries was not yet known, the crash is believed to involve "multiple" injuries and paramedics are responding, he said.

MORE TO COME