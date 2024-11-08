Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Term deposits and their hidden risks: Canny View

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read
Markets were pricing a Donald Trump comeback – here's what could be primed for more growth under his presidency. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealanders hold about $455 billion in term deposits, significantly outpacing the $165b NZX market capitalisation.
  • Playing it safe is not inherently a bad thing, but fear of diversification leads to missed opportunities.
  • In times of high inflation, term deposits consistently fail when it comes to retaining wealth.

Nick Stewart (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Ngāti Māmoe, Ngāti Waitaha) is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group, a Hawke’s Bay-based CEFEX & BCorp-certified financial planning and advisory firm. Stewart Group provides personal fiduciary services, wealth management, risk insurance and KiwiSaver scheme solutions.

OPINION

In little

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today