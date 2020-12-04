Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny view: Running family trusts in 2021 and beyond

6 minutes to read

It is time for trustees to consider the investment strategy and due didigence of their trust. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Nick Stewart

Family trusts have become popular recently, but they have been with us in one form or another for more than 400 years. Their fundamental nature remains much the same—to protect the assets and secure them

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.