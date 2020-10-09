Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Planning for your retirement

5 minutes to read

Everyone has different financial goals and expectations of what their retirement will hold. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Nick Stewart

If ever there was a word that needed to be retired, it's retirement.

What kind of mental picture does this word invoke up for you? Is it sunny beaches and no longer having to set

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.