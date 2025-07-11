Advertisement
Time’s illusion a wake-up call for high achievers – Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
7 mins to read

Good intentions without proper guidance often lead to well-meaning but ineffective actions, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

You think you have time.

We all do. It’s perhaps the most dangerous illusion we carry – this belief that time stretches endlessly ahead of us, that there will always be tomorrow to have that conversation, next weekend to visit family, or next year to finally prioritise what truly matters.

