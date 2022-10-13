Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Canny view: Are you ready for your financial future?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
7 mins to read
When it comes to retirement it pays to take the right path early in life and save for a secure future. Photo / Supplied

When it comes to retirement it pays to take the right path early in life and save for a secure future. Photo / Supplied

If you're working, you should be thinking about your retirement.

Most of us have some type of planning by default these days in the form of KiwiSaver schemes – but beyond that, what are you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today