Art teacher Laura Jackson and selector Stephen Robinson at the Year 12 Art Expo opening.

The daffodils are making an appearance with the promise of warmer days and sunshine approaching.

At CAN our spaces are fully booked through into the New Year with plenty of interesting exhibitions and workshops to look forward to.

Back for their annual Year 12 Art Expo, Napier Secondary School art students continue to collaborate and celebrate their work in their inter-school community exhibition at CAN this August 11-24.

These dedicated art teachers look forward to exhibiting the work of their Year 12 art students from across a variety of different art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography and design. This is an important annual event for our ākonga, often for most their first time to exhibit and the beginning of great things for many.

Featuring students’ work from Napier Girls High School, Napier Boys High School, William Colenso College, Taradale High School, Sacred Heart College and Tamatea High School this high-standard exhibition is a must-see of Hawke’s Bay’s upcoming young artists.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Join us as we celebrate the diversity of printmaking with East Side Story 6 … and this is a story; the tale of over 20 local Hawke’s Bay-based printmakers, the Hawke’s Bay Inkers, as they come together and show the best of their most recent work, in their sixth annual exhibition.

From woodcuts to solar plate etching, linocuts to letterpress, classic to contemporary; there will be something here to inspire everyone, so take your time to fully enjoy the variety of framed work on display.

Delve into the sales table of unframed prints to see what bargains you can find too. All work is for sale at very reasonable prices.

Printmaking is a well-established and respected medium with millions of practitioners actively participating around the world. Come and see what can be achieved.

Please join Hawke’s Bay Inkers at Creative Arts Napier to celebrate the opening of what promises to be an exquisite exhibition; Friday, August 25 from 5 to 7pm.

Artist Natacha Riou in her studio.

Natacha Riou’s new exhibition titled The Four Elements is also opening in our Small Gallery on Friday, August 25 from 5 to 7pm and showing until September 8.

Natacha is a French artist and now a New Zealand permanent resident. A Fine Art School graduate in France, she also teaches art classes in her own studio.

“This work is inspired by the four elements of nature. All cultures across the world have some form of symbolism related to the four elements, it’s a very rich, exciting and inexhaustible subject,” Riou said.

By playing with the materials plaster, and paper, while also using several textures and integrating plenty of different kinds of natural elements like lichen, leaves, and shells, Riou captures the movement in the moment, each painting offers different perspectives and points of view.

She’s always working on 3D paintings using two or three canvases at a time with distortion of the canvas playing with lights and shadows to create a new vision of the capture.

Her work is different from what we usually see. The 3D aspect she provides to the elements around us is intriguing as it is inviting. It challenges the observer to immerse himself into a re-discovery of sceneries … join her on this new journey that will carry you along reflection, feeling and discovery.

Remember to check out our website at www.thecan.co.nz to find out what’s happening in our busy dynamic space. See you soon.