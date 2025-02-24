The open day Saturday ran from 10am to 2pm and had about 1500 people attend to watch demonstrations, sign the helicopter and interact with the other emergency services in Hawke’s Bay.

The event raised $5000 from donations, merchandise, bucket collection, the Brandt prize pack raffle, food vendors and gate takings.

Quayle said due to the rescue mission requiring one of the helicopters, the live winch demonstration – a new feature of the open day – could not take place.

They had planned to simulate a rescue, where a paramedic was lowered from the aircraft, retrieved the dummy patient and winched back into the helicopter.

“It was a bit of an idea about the dangers and the extent the crew go to help support people in the ranges or out at sea.”

Quayle said 23 individuals signed their names on the helicopter as part of a fundraiser and new initiative for 2025, which would be made into a logo on the machine for 12 months.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter 2025 open day had an estimated 1500 visitors attend the event in Hastings.

“Those that signed can look in the sky when it flies over and go ‘actually my name is on that’”.

Quayle said there was a constant flow of people throughout the day, with a mix of ages enjoying the activities.

“There were lots of very happy children running around and smiles on their faces.”

Attendees also got the chance to interact with members from St John, LandSAR, Coastguard, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community patrol, which Quayle said made for a great family day out.

“It’s not very often we all get together unless we are at an unfortunate event.”

Already thinking of the next open day, he said that the 2026 event would offer visitors one of the last chances to see the current BK117, an upgraded second-hand machine that has been in operation since 2018, before the new one arrived in September.

It comes with enhanced patient and crew comfort features, a longer mission range through greater fuel capacity, and an increased weight limit, enabling the transport of multiple patients and family.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.