Whanganui Hospital's emergency department has been ranked the sixth worst in the country for patients not seen within the recommended time. Photo / Eva de Jong

Whanganui Hospital's emergency department has been ranked the sixth worst in the country for patients not seen within the recommended time. Photo / Eva de Jong

Whanganui Hospital is committed to turning around low-performing wait times in its emergency department after being ranked poorly in national data.

An NZME investigation of the best and worst-performing emergency departments ranked Whanganui Hospital’s emergency department (ED) as the sixth-worst in New Zealand when it came to seeing patients on time. The data is based on the Australasian Triage Scale – a best-practice standard followed by New Zealand’s EDs that assesses how urgently a patient needs to be seen and treated based on their condition.

Data shows between January and June 2024, of 10,722 patients who presented at Whanganui’s ED, 79.2% were not seen within the recommended time.

Whanganui Hospital acknowledged the ranking and was committed to improving the quality of care and service in the emergency department, Health NZ (HNZ) group director operations Whanganui Katherine Fraser-Chapple said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our patients who require hospital care remains our priority, and the public can be assured that if they or their loved ones need urgent hospital-level care, they will receive it.”