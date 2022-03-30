Kate Nimon was a guest speaker at the Napier CBD Stars Celebration

The star-studded Napier CBD winners were announced during a livestream on at The Dome last Wednesday.

Napier City Business Inc celebrated 10 Star categories representing the stars of businesses in our CBD. Businesses and the public could link in via Facebook or Youtube to discover who won live and celebrate with them.

More than 20 finalists were delivered an awards goodie box prior to share with their colleagues on the night in lieu of being there in person.

Guest speaker Katie Nimon shared her personal journey from being part of the Nimon transport dynasty to a new outlook on her career after the family-run business was sold.

She spoke of her personal sadness, moving on and her empathy with many Napier businesses and jobseekers going through something similar with the effect of Covid on their business and future planning.

The award category winners are:

● Napier City Business Inc, New Business Star – Stuffed Deliciousness

● Spark Business Hawke's Bay, Innovation Star - Archie's Enigma Escape Rooms

● Napier City Council Community Star – SPCA Op Shop

● Mark Evans Bayley Commercial, Landlord Star - Wallace Developments

● Navigator/Auctus Accounting, Team Star – Spex Eyewear

● Wallace Developments Company Ltd Retail Star - joint winners - Max Fashions &

Elaine's on Emerson

● Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Sustainability Star - Hapi Cafe

● NZME's, Business Services Star - ASB Bank

● EIT, Hospitality Star - Market St

● Skills Consulting, Wellness & Beauty Star - RM Hair

Judges Jeremy Burkett of Spark Business Hawke's Bay, Shiona Dyer of Dale Carnegie and Bill Roberts of Napier City Council commented they felt humbled and privileged to meet the finalists and hear their stories in what has been trying times for all due to the global pandemic and its effects on people and business.