Paul Waters driving forward towards the Whanganui Metro goal line.

The Bush Colts have had a good start to their season with three wins against FOB Oroua, Old Boys Marist and Whanganui Metro.

The home game at the weekend, Saturday May 14 against Whanganui Metro, was a close game in wet weather conditions and was a battle to the final whistle.

Rico Bryant about to kick the ball.

The Colts secured the win 25-19.

The team is training hard twice a week to implement good game patterns for Saturdays.

There is a squad of 26 Colt players and all the coaching and management staff are very excited for this season.

This weekend the Colts are heading over the hill to play against Massey at 12.45pm.