It would travel from the Napier CBD to the airport via Ahuriri, and every second run would also go via Bay View.

The long-term goal is to make the hourly airport bus a seven-day-a-week service.

The proposed new route to and from the airport, which will also go via Bay View every second trip. Photo / HBRC

An advocate for the taxi industry says an airport bus will have some impact, but he doesn’t believe it will be huge.

Small Passenger Service Association executive director Warren Quirke said business people wouldn’t regularly use it.

“A lot of business people that travel, they just want to hop into a car and get home.” He said a lot of other travellers were the same.

He said when Wellington Airport introduced a public bus it did not have a significant impact on taxis.

Meanwhile, a Mitre 10 Park bus stop will be included in the main bus route between Napier and Hastings.

In 2022, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) released a proposal to significantly upgrade the region’s public transport, including buses going both ways on routes and more frequent buses.

That plan was proposed for implementation in 2025.

However, a shortfall in funding has led to those plans being put on the back burner, including due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on budgets.

Instead, the regional council is working on the less ambitious plans.

Hawke's Bay Airport does not currently have a bus stop. Photo / NZME

“We are planning to service the sports park, and importantly we are planning to service the airport, which is a first for Hawke’s Bay,” Bryce Cullen, HBRC senior adviser for transport strategy and policy, said during a meeting last week.

Other changes include more routes going by Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Italian visitor Nicola Lattanzi flew out of Hawke’s Bay on Monday after spending three months working at a winery.

He took an Uber to and from the airport, and said he would have taken a public bus if one was available, as it was more affordable.

“I think a bus stop is really good, because you don’t have to call a taxi - you have everything here.”

Go to the HBRC website to have a say on the Regional Public Transport Plan.

Prices going up

Fares on GoBay public bus services around Hastings and Napier will rise on May 4.

The average 5% fare increase is in response to rising operational costs and a Government direction around funding.

The cost of a bus ticket for an adult will be between $2.10 and $4.20.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.