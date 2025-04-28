“We are planning to service the sports park, and importantly we are planning to service the airport, which is a first for Hawke’s Bay,” Bryce Cullen, HBRC senior adviser for transport strategy and policy, said during a meeting last week.
Other changes include more routes going by Hawke’s Bay Hospital.
Italian visitor Nicola Lattanzi flew out of Hawke’s Bay on Monday after spending three months working at a winery.
He took an Uber to and from the airport, and said he would have taken a public bus if one was available, as it was more affordable.
“I think a bus stop is really good, because you don’t have to call a taxi - you have everything here.”
Go to the HBRC website to have a say on the Regional Public Transport Plan.
Prices going up
Fares on GoBay public bus services around Hastings and Napier will rise on May 4.
The average 5% fare increase is in response to rising operational costs and a Government direction around funding.
The cost of a bus ticket for an adult will be between $2.10 and $4.20.
Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.