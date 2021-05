A 4.0 quake struck north-west of Pōrangahau early on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

Some residents across the lower North Island were woken by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake early on Tuesday morning.

The quake struck shortly after 2am about 5 kilometres north-west of Pōrangahau at a depth of 15 km.

It was reportedly felt as far as Canterbury and Auckland, according to GeoNet.

The earthquake was the third and strongest near Pōrangahau in the past week. Two 2.6 quakes were registered on May 13 and 17.