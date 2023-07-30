The front of Parkvale Butchery had a boarded-up front after a car smashed through it on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Buildings, power lines and parked cars were all hit in crashes across Napier and Hastings over the weekend, but none ended with serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to a car crashing into a butchery on Riverslea Rd in Hastings about 4.35pm on Friday, according to a police spokeswoman.

Part of the front of Parkvale Butchery was boarded up on Sunday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was treated for minor injuries.

Just over two hours later, more than 1000 Unison customers briefly lost power as a car crashed into a power pole near Jervoistown, Napier.

The police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 6.50pm on Burness Rd.

A Unison spokeswoman said in a statement that 1,156 customers were initially affected, but that was quickly reduced to 18 customers who were impacted for around seven and a half hours while Unison staff replaced the pole.

The St John spokesman said St John responded with one ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager, but no one was treated.

Emergency services responded to an incident where more than one parked car was hit in Havelock North on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters responded at 3.09am, but the driver of the vehicle had left the scene by the time they arrived.

The police spokeswoman said dogs were “potentially” deployed to track the driver, but there were no further updates at this time.

MORE TO COME.



